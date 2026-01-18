Pulp confirm free show following Adelaide Writer’s Week controversy

A quick sorry, and Pulp’s back onstage.

The iconic band Pulp has agreed to headline the Adelaide Festival following a formal apology to Palestinian-Australian author Randa Abdel-Fattah.

The festival’s new board retracted its prior decision to exclude Abdel-Fattah from its Writers’ Week over her commentary on Israel, an act that had triggered a mass boycott by authors and musicians alike.

Pulp, who had vowed to withdraw in protest of what they called the “silencing of voices,” confirmed they will now perform a free opening-night concert, stating the organisers are now “acting in good faith.”

While Abdel-Fattah accepted the apology, the move drew criticism from local Jewish community leaders, highlighting the deep divisions the incident has exposed.

The resolution underscores the potent influence of cultural figures in championing free speech, turning a festival stage into a platform for reconciliation.

With a year like theirs, from new album to secret Glastonbury act, the on-the-ground excitement for this show is palpable.