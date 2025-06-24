Is Chappell Roan the Mysterious ‘Patchwork’ Act at Glastonbury 2025?

The pop star’s cryptic post has fans stitching together clues! 🧩

As Glastonbury 2025 gears up for another legendary weekend, fans are buzzing over the identity of the secret ‘Patchwork’ act set to take the Pyramid Stage on Saturday.

Among the rumoured names—Pulp (despite their denials), Lorde, HAIM, and Lewis Capaldi—Chappell Roan has now dropped a cryptic hint that has fans speculating.

The pop sensation recently posted a throwback carousel with the caption “Insane vibe”, but it was the third photo—a childhood snap of her holding a patchwork blanket—that sent Glasto detectives into overdrive.

Fans flooded the comments: “Are you Patchwork??” and “This can’t be a coincidence!”

Roan’s love for patchwork isn’t new—she stunned at the 2025 Met Gala in a head-to-toe pink patchwork ensemble.

With no tour dates until August and a “headline exclusive” at Reading & Leeds, a secret Glasto set under an alias seems plausible.

Meanwhile, bookies still back Pulp—30 years after their iconic 1995 headline slot.

Glastonbury kicks off June 25 with headliners Neil Young, The 1975, and Olivia Rodrigo. But the real mystery? Who’s behind ‘Patchwork’? 🕵️‍♀️🎶