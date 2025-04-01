Neil Young Afraid He May Not Be Allowed to Return to U.S

Neil Young Fears Trump’s America May Silence Him—Permanently

Rock legend Neil Young fears he may be barred from re-entering the U.S. after his European tour due to his vocal criticism of Donald Trump.

In a fiery post on his Neil Young Archives website, the Canadian-American musician warned that speaking out against the “worst president in the history of our great country” could make him a target for deportation or detention.

“If I come back and am barred, all the fans who bought tickets won’t see me play,” Young wrote, referencing recent reports of activists being denied entry. His concerns follow Trump-era policies scrutinising dissenters, though no direct law prevents re-entry for political speech.

Young, set to tour Europe this summer before U.S. dates in August, didn’t hold back: “Remember Freedom of Speech?” He also reposted a Guardian op-ed slamming Trump’s labor policies, doubling down on his activism.

With a career built on protest anthems, Young’s latest stand tests whether rock’s rebellious spirit can survive today’s political climate.

More to come.