here’s the 2025 APRA Music Awards nominees

The nominees are in!

The 2025 APRA Music Awards nominees have been revealed, with heavyweights like Kevin Parker, Missy Higgins, Tones And I, Troye Sivan, and King Stingray leading the charge.

Styalz Fuego, Troye Sivan, and Kevin Parker each rack up multiple nominations, while fresh faces like Emily Wurramara and Miss Kaninna make their mark in the Emerging Songwriter category.

This year’s APRA nominees are sure to showcase the best of Australia’s dynamic music scene.

Stay tuned to catch the winners at the awards ceremony held on April 30 at Melbourne Town Hall.

Stream the 2025 APRA Music Awards nominees playlist here.

View the full list of nominees here.