The Hives Declare Themselves Immortal: New Album and World Tour

New Album, World Tour, and a Middle Finger to Complacency

Swedish garage-rock firebrands The Hives have unleashed their explosive new single, “Enough Is Enough”, alongside the announcement of their seventh studio album, The Hives Forever Forever The Hives, due August 29.

The band also revealed a massive 2025 world tour, kicking off in New York this April before storming stages across North America, Europe, Australia, and Japan.

Produced by Pelle Gunnerfeldt and Beastie Boys’ Mike D, the 13-track album was recorded in Stockholm, with Queens of the Stone Age’s Josh Homme contributing in a mysterious role.

The lead single is a blistering anthem for fed-up fans everywhere, snarling: “Everyone’s a little fuckin’ bitch / And I am getting sick and tired of it.”

Tickets go on sale April 11, with pre-sales starting April 8 for album pre-orders. Following 2023’s The Death of Randy Fitzsimmons, the band’s latest promises more of their signature high-voltage chaos—because if there’s one thing The Hives prove, it’s that rock ‘n’ roll never dies.

Keen? You can check out their tour dates below!

More details to come.