Musk’s $1 million giveaways stirs up controversy

There’s no such thing as free money

Elon Musk stirred controversy in Wisconsin by handing out two $1 million checks at a town hall, claiming the gesture was meant to “get attention” ahead of the state’s Supreme Court election.

Despite protests and legal challenges, the world’s richest man, backing Republican candidate Brad Schimel, has invested millions to sway the race, with critics accusing him of attempting to buy votes.

Musk pulled the same move to boost Trump’s 2024 election, with Musk and his allies contributing $20 million to the state Supreme Court race.

Judges refused to block the payments, while protesters picketed outside the PAC event on Sunday with signs reading, “WI is not for sale,” and “I bought Brad!”

Stay tuned to see how the DOGE leader’s latest controversial stunt unfolds.