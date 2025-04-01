Little Simz’s Acting Career Delays New Album Release

The rapper-turned-actor is turning her focus to the big screen

Little Simz has announced a delay in the release of her highly anticipated album Lotus, now set to drop on June 6, due to a scheduling conflict with her movie shoot.

Originally slated for May 9, the rapper took to Instagram to explain the delay, asking for her fans’ patience as she juggles both projects.

While Simz hasn’t revealed specifics about the film, her acting credentials are already impressive, with notable roles including Shelley in Top Boy and a cameo in Venom: Let There Be Carnage.

With both her music and acting careers flourishing, fans can expect big things from the multi-talented artist in the near future.

Fans will have to wait for further updates on the details of the film, but Simz’s dual career in both music and acting is clearly thriving.