Reuters sleuths claim to have uncovered Banksy’s true identity

The wall finally has a name.

After decades of speculation, a new report claims to have definitively unmasked the elusive street artist Banksy.

An investigation by Reuters journalists asserts they have identified him “beyond dispute” as Robin Gunningham, a Bristol native, who they say later changed his name to David Jones.

The evidence, which includes tracking a 2022 trip to Ukraine with Massive Attack’s Robert Del Naja and reviewing photographs from former associates, seemingly corroborates a theory first widely reported in 2008.

However, Banksy’s lawyer, Mark Stephens, has fiercely contested the findings, stating they would “violate the artist’s privacy, interfere with his art and put him in danger.”

He defended the importance of anonymity as a shield for free expression.

While Reuters argues the public has a right to know the person behind such influential cultural and political commentary, the artist’s legal team maintains the details are incorrect, ensuring the mystery remains protected for now.