Banksy hits London’s High Court with Fresh Mural

With a bloody placard and a judge’s wrath, Banksy’s new mural ignites a debate on protest and power.

In a bold act of artistic protest, the elusive street artist Banksy has unveiled a striking new mural on the wall of London’s Royal Courts of Justice.

The piece depicts a judge in traditional wig and robes violently striking a fallen protester with a gavel, their placard now blood-splattered.

Shared on Banksy’s Instagram on Monday, the work is widely interpreted as a visceral response to the recent mass arrests of supporters of Palestine Action, a group recently proscribed as a terrorist organisation by the UK government.

The mural appeared just days after nearly 900 people were arrested at a London demonstration challenging the ban, which criminalises any support for the group.

Banksy, who has a long history of creating art supporting Palestinian causes, once again uses his work to critique state power and the erosion of civil liberties.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Banksy (@banksy)

Due to the building’s Grade I listed status, authorities quickly covered the artwork with black plastic and metal barriers, stating their obligation to maintain the historical structure’s original character.

The piece has already sparked intense debate about protest rights, judicial power, and the role of art in political discourse.