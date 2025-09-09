Shaboozey shines with CMA and Grammy recognition as Langley, Moroney, and Wilson lead 2025 nominations

Shaboozey Earns New Artist Nod as Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, and Lainey Wilson Dominate 2025 CMA Nominations

The 59th Annual CMA Awards nominations are out, and country music is in for a major shake-up.

Ella Langley, Megan Moroney, and Lainey Wilson lead the pack with six nominations each, but all eyes are on Nigerian-American artist Shaboozey, who earns a nomination for New Artist of the Year, marking a milestone in his genre-blending career.

Heavyweight nominations

Ella Langley tops the field with nods for Single, Song, Music Video, New Artist, Female Vocalist, and Musical Event of the Year.

Megan Moroney earns recognition for Single, Song, Album, Music Video, Female Vocalist, and Musical Event of the Year for her breakout Am I Okay?

Lainey Wilson is nominated for Entertainer of the Year, Single and Song of the Year, Album of the Year (Whirlwind), Female Vocalist, and Music Video of the Year.

Shaboozey’s breakthrough

Shaboozey, born Collins Obinna Chibueze in Virginia to Nigerian parents, is making waves with a genre-blending style that fuses country, hip-hop, and pop. His CMA nod in New Artist of the Year recognizes his rising influence in the country scene.

He also secured five Grammy nominations, including Song of the Year for his viral hit “A Bar Song (Tipsy)”, highlighting his crossover appeal and growing impact in the broader music industry. This dual recognition positions Shaboozey as one of the most exciting emerging voices in country music today.

Entertainer of the Year showdown

The coveted Entertainer of the Year category sees Lainey Wilson, Luke Combs, Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, and Morgan Wallen competing for the crown, promising a star-studded, high-stakes ceremony.

Rising stars and newcomers

Zach Top has five nominations.

Riley Green and Cody Johnson each notch four.

Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs, and Morgan Wallen earn three nods apiece.

Debut CMA nominations also go to Tucker Wetmore, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Stephen Wilson Jr., spotlighting the next generation of country talent.

Save the date

The 59th CMA Awards return to Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday, November 19, 2025, airing live on ABC and streaming the next day on Hulu.