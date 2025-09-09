Happy BIGSOUND Interviews: GLVES

Catching Up at BIGSOUND 2025 with GLVES

At BIGSOUND 2025, indigenous artist GLVES (pronounced “gloves”) shared her powerful story during an exclusive interview at Brisbane’s Ovolo Hotel, reflecting on her multicultural heritage and the life experiences that shape her music.

The Kaurareg Aboriginal, Fijian, Tongan, and Samoan singer discussed how a significant health scare, a cancer diagnosis, became a catalyst for her artistic journey, pushing her to pursue music with renewed urgency and purpose.

GLVES, whose sound blends electronic beats with ancestral influences to create what she terms “Blaktronica,” emphasised the importance of connecting to Country and cultural identity in her work.

She described her music as a bridge between traditional storytelling and modern production, aiming to empower listeners through themes of resilience and authenticity.

Our interview, supported by sponsors Sprocket and Audio Technica, also touched on her upcoming projects and the opportunities BIGSOUND provides for emerging artists.

GLVES highlighted the conference’s role in fostering meaningful industry connections and amplifying diverse voices.

Catch our chat above, and stay connected with GLVES.

Big thanks to The Ovolo Hotel, Audio Technica, and the legends at Sprocket Roasters and for making this chat possible.