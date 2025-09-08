Royal College of Art to Crown Nick Cave with Honorary Doctorate

RCA recognises an icon whose art defies nihilism.

Nick Cave, the iconic frontman of Nick Cave & The Bad Seeds, is set to receive an Honorary Doctorate from the Royal College of Art (RCA) in London, a prestigious recognition of his profound impact on contemporary art and culture.

The ceremony will take place on September 23 at the Royal Festival Hall on the Southbank, where RCA Chancellor Sir Jony Ive will bestow the award.

This honour, the highest the college can confer, celebrates Cave’s exceptional creative accomplishments and places him among a distinguished cohort of visionaries.

The event coincides with the graduation of over 1,000 RCA students in Design and Communication, symbolically bridging Cave’s legacy with the next generation of artists.

This accolade follows a prolific period for Cave, including the release of the Bad Seeds’ acclaimed 18th album, Wild God, and his work scoring the TV adaptation of his novel The Death of Bunny Munro.

Cave’s influence, spanning music, literature, and film, continues to challenge and inspire, proving that art thrives beyond conventional boundaries.