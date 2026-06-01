Björk’s new Reykjavík exhibition gives fans a sneak peek at her next album

Björk has opened a new exhibition, giving fans a glimpse of her upcoming album through immersive audiovisual installations.

Titled Echolalia, the expansive audiovisual exhibition opened at the National Gallery of Iceland as part of the Reykjavík Arts Festival and will run until September 20, 2026.

Spanning multiple galleries, the project combines sound, film, sculpture and installation art while exploring themes of voice, nature, memory and technology.

The centrepiece for many fans will be The Next Chapter, a newly commissioned film and sound installation built using material from Björk’s forthcoming studio album — the long-awaited follow-up to 2022’s Fossora.

The exhibition marks the first public opportunity to experience music from the project, which Björk has previously teased as part of a wider rollout planned for 2027.

Elsewhere, Echolalia features two deeply personal works dedicated to her late mother, environmental activist Hildur Rúna Hauksdóttir.

Ancestress presents a large-scale video installation depicting a ritualistic procession of dancers and musicians through an Icelandic valley, while Sorrowful Soil transforms a gallery space into a 30-speaker choral environment.

The nine-part composition isolates individual voices from Reykjavík’s renowned Hamrahlíð Choir, accompanied by footage filmed at the site of the erupting Fagradalsfjall volcano.

Alongside Echolalia, visitors can also explore Metamorphlings, a companion retrospective from Björk’s longtime visual collaborator James Merry.

The exhibition gathers more than 80 masks, headpieces and sculptural creations produced over the past decade, including many of the intricate organic designs worn by Björk across her live performances, videos and album campaigns.

With reports suggesting a new track titled ‘Nerve Bloom’ forms part of the material previewed throughout the exhibition, Echolalia offers the clearest indication yet of where Björk’s next musical era may be heading.