Sigur Rós are bringing an immersive listening experience to Oxford University

The Icelandic musicians have announced ‘ÁRA’, an immersive audio residency at Oxford.

Sigur Rós will bring the multi-sensory experience to life at The Schwarzman Centre between 26 June and 19 July 2026.

The experience, crafted from their orchestral tour recordings, has been developed in collaboration with spatial audio team Loss><Gain.

‘ÁRA’ will expand to other sensory dimensions in an attempt to reveal profound emotional experiences.

It will implement lighting design from Matt Daw, as well as ambient scents from Jónsi’s family perfume brand Fischersund.

This is all in an attempt to draw the listener deeper into, and further within, the world of their music, transforming its beauty and reception.

Oxford academics, Professor Morten Kringelbach, and Dr Finn Moore Gerety, are using ‘ÁRA’ to explore how its deep listening can impact the long-term wellbeing of its communal listeners, looking into the possibilities for the future of the collaboration between music and immersive installations.

Tickets are available here.