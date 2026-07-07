AlphaTheta unveils compact CDJ-1500X with flagship features for small venues

Pretty small, but with a lot to say.

AlphaTheta has unveiled the CDJ-1500X, a compact DJ multi-player that distills the flagship CDJ-3000X experience into a space-saving design tailored for bars, small clubs, and custom home setups.

The unit retains the premium sound quality of its predecessor, with carefully tuned digital and analog circuitry delivering powerful low-end definition alongside natural vocal and instrument reproduction.

A 10.1-inch capacitive touchscreen displays up to 15 tracks simultaneously, while built-in Wi-Fi enables direct cloud access and streaming integration via rekordbox StreamingDirectPlay, supporting Apple Music, TIDAL, and Beatport Streaming.

The CDJ-1500X introduces CoBeat, an audience interaction service that lets DJs receive real-time song requests and messages directly on the player.

Customisation options include 12 selectable LED colours for the front panel and optional side panels for a booth-blending aesthetic.

Dark and light display modes adapt to any lighting environment, while quick QR code or NFC login streamlines cloud connectivity.

Jands serves as the exclusive Australian distributor, offering expert support and access to the full AlphaTheta range through authorised dealers nationwide.

Check it out here.