SZA Sounds the Alarm: AI’s Hidden Cost is “Environmental Racism”

A raw warning about who pays for progress.

SZA isn’t here for the AI hype, especially when it comes at the expense of marginalised communities.

The Grammy-winning singer took to Instagram this week, calling out the unchecked environmental damage caused by artificial intelligence, labelling it “the price for convenience” that Black and brown cities disproportionately pay.

“AI is killing and polluting Black and brown cities,” she wrote, slamming tech giants for exploiting communities like Memphis, where Elon Musk’s AI data centre has raised concerns over water waste and pollution.

“Google environmental racism,” she urged, highlighting how corporations target low-income, minority areas for harmful industrial projects.

SZA’s fiery critique didn’t stop there. “AI doesn’t care if you live or die,” she declared, warning that the rush for tech dominance ignores human cost. Her message? Wake up before it’s too late.

As debates over AI ethics rage on, SZA’s stance adds a powerful voice to the fight against “sacrifice zones,” where progress for some means poison for others.