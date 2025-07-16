Broomsticks over BMWs: Two Harry Potter stars caught Speeding on the Same Day

Magic couldn’t save them from muggle traffic laws.

In an uncanny twist of fate, two Harry Potter stars found themselves on the wrong side of the law, losing their driving privileges on the very same day.

Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) and Zoe Wanamaker (Madame Hooch) were each slapped with six-month bans for speeding offences.

Watson, 34, was caught zipping through Oxford at 38 mph in a 30 mph zone last July. The actress, already carrying nine penalty points, faced a £1,044 fine.

Meanwhile, Wanamaker, 75, was nabbed driving 46 mph in a 40 mph zone in August, also with nine prior points. Both were sentenced at High Wycombe Magistrates’ Court.

Ironically, Wanamaker’s character taught flying broomsticks, a skill that might’ve come in handy now.

The news arrives as HBO’s Harry Potter TV series ramps up production, with a fresh cast including Dominic McLaughlin as Harry and Arabella Stanton as Hermione.

For now, though, these stars might want to brush up on their apparition skills, or just call a cab.