Hello Kitty movie lands ‘Moana 2’ and ‘Ultraman: Rising’ Directors for 2028 release

Your childhood bow just got a Hollywood budget.

Hello Kitty is finally headed to the big screen, and she’s bringing serious animation firepower.

Warner Bros. Pictures Animation and New Line Cinema have tapped David Derrick Jr. (“Moana 2”) and John Aoshima (“Ultraman: Rising”) to direct the beloved feline’s Hollywood theatrical debut, slated for July 21, 2028.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Happy Mag (@happymagtv)

The film, produced by Beau Flynn and Ramsey Naito (“The Boss Baby”), has been years in the making, Flynn spent nearly a decade securing rights from Sanrio founder Shintaro Tsuji.

The current script comes from Jeff Chan, following multiple drafts by a killer roster of comedy writers.

While plot details remain under wraps, the adventure will feature Hello Kitty and her friends (including Dear Daniel and Ichigoman) in a story designed for all ages.

Since her 1974 debut, the bow-wearing cat has spawned theme parks, cafes, video games, and high-end fashion. Now, after decades of merchandising dominance, she’s ready for her close-up.