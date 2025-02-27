A New “Tinder for Video Games” is in Development

There could be a new gaming discovery app from platform Ludocene, as they are currently raising funds for a kickstarter

A new proposed app is in development from card-based gaming discovery platform Ludocene.

The app will be in a tinder-esque format where you swipe left and right on games you would either; be interested in playing, or not.

With thousands of gaming releases monthly, the world of video games is becoming a little too overwhelming.

This app could be a potential solution, making game discovery a much more streamlined and accessible process.

Ludocene have described the app as “a dating app that matches you with games rather than people.”

They currently have a kickstarter active to try and get this project up and running, and so far it has reached over $18,000 of its $52,000 goal.

Involved in the project is a team of video game developers and experts who will match your user to games they think you will enjoy.

This creates a much more personal experience for users who are more likely to use the app extensively.

“It feels like you’re playing a game, where winning is discovering video games that perfectly match your tastes,” explains the kickstarter.

The developers plan to launch the app six months after the funding goal is reached, in order to ensure the developers have time to bring us the most fully formed product they can.

The small team based in Devon, England are an independently owned company, which means they likely know what you want and can tailor to your specific needs better than a much larger conglomerate would.

The project will be a big step forward for the gaming community, and will hopefully help you find that game you’ve been looking for.

Head here to find out more.