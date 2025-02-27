VIDEO PREMIERE: LAHGO Have Just Dropped Their Single ‘SHE’

The Sydney four-piece band have just released their single ‘SHE,’ and have also dropped a new music vid to accompany

Sydney soul-rock outfit LAHGO are set to challenge relationship conventions with their compelling new single SHE out now.

The track marks their first release of 2025 and continues their signature blend of rock and soul, while tackling contemporary questions about gender roles in relationships.

Lead vocalist Mel Bailey brings raw honesty to the track, exploring the pressures and expectations that come with modern partnerships.

“Being made to feel guilty or inadequate about my role in a romantic relationship, I was forced to question the whole relationship in general,” Bailey reveals.

The song’s emotional core is captured in the poignant lyric, “Well if you’re mine, then I don’t mind, ’cause I’ll be all you wanted in time.”

A thought-provoking lyrical journey which ultimately asserts that mutual love and respect should transcend societal conventions.

The accompanying music video, directed by Patrick James Verlin, adds a layer of playful drama to the song’s serious themes through an elaborate wedding scene.

Verlin, who made the journey from his current base in London specifically for the project, collaborated with the band to create a visual story that complements the track’s message.



Since their 2022 debut, LAHGO have been steadily building their reputation in Sydney’s music scene, earning recognition for their fresh take on classic genres.

With SHE the four-piece band continues to evolve their sound while addressing relevant social issues.

The release suggests an exciting trajectory for the band, hinting at more thought-provoking material to come in 2025.

