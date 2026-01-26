Here’s why Sydney Sweeney hung a bra from the Hollywood Sign

Do – or don’t – Google ‘Sydney Sweeney bra’… at your own peril.

Sydney Sweeney has never been shy about a bold move, but even by Hollywood standards, this one raised a few eyebrows.

Over the weekend, the actor appeared to climb the Hollywood Sign under cover of darkness and hang a series of bras across the landmark’s towering white letters – a stunt that quickly lit up social media and entertainment news feeds.

So why do it? The short answer: promotion. The bra display was part of a guerrilla-style marketing push tied to Sweeney’s upcoming lingerie line, with footage reportedly captured for a campaign shoot.

The imagery was designed to be provocative, playful and impossible to ignore – and it worked.

Within hours, photos and videos of the stunt were circulating widely, sparking equal parts admiration, confusion and outrage.

The problem is that the Hollywood Sign is a protected cultural landmark, and physically interacting with it without explicit permission is a major no-no.

While Sweeney’s team is believed to have secured permission to film in the surrounding area, hanging anything directly on the sign itself crosses a legal line.

That’s where the backlash comes in, with critics accusing the campaign of prioritising shock value over common sense.

Online reactions have been split. Some fans praised the stunt as clever, chaotic and very on-brand for an actor who’s increasingly leaning into her pop-culture power.

Others saw it as tone-deaf and disrespectful, questioning why a historic symbol needed to be turned into a lingerie billboard.

As of now, the bras have been removed and no formal penalties have been confirmed, but the incident has reopened the familiar conversation about celebrity marketing, permission versus spectacle, and how far is too far when it comes to viral promotion.

One thing’s certain: whether intentional or not, Sydney Sweeney once again has the internet exactly where she wants it – talking.