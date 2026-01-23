Justin Baldoni moves to dismiss Blake Lively’s lawsuit in high-stakes Hollywood courtroom

Star-studded lawsuit heats up as Baldoni tries to dismiss case

In a dramatic turn in one of Hollywood’s most closely watched legal disputes, actor-director Justin Baldoni has formally asked a federal judge to throw out the actress Blake Lively‘s lawsuit, escalating their heated courtroom battle rooted in their work on the 2024 film It Ends With Us.

Lively filed a complaint in December 2024 alleging that Baldoni, who directed and co-starred in the film, created a hostile work environment, subjected her to sexual harassment and retaliation and orchestrated a retaliatory smear campaign when she raised concerns on set.

Her suit seeks significant damages, including claims of civil rights violations, invasion of privacy, harassment and defamation.

Baldoni’s legal team responded on 22nd January, 2026, with a motion for summary judgement asking U.S District Judge Lewis J. Liman in Manhattan to discuss the case before it reaches a full trial.

Attorneys for Baldoni and his production company, Wayfarer Studios, argue that Lively’s allegations boil down to artistic disagreements and “petty slights” that do not rise to legally actionable harassment or discriminatory conduct.

They contend that Lively’s claims lack sufficient evidence to support her narrative of a toxic workplace and dispute key elements of her story.

During a multi-hour hearing, Baldoni’s counsel painted the dispute as a series of professional misunderstandings rather than actionable misconduct, while Lively’s representatives maintained that the alleged conduct crossed professional boundaries and warranted judicial scrutiny.

Judge Liman, who has previously expressed skepticism about some defences, has not yet ruled on the dismissal motion.

The case continues to draw intense public and media attention, partly due to the involvement of other stars, including Lively’s husband, Ryan Reynolds, and artist Taylor Swift whose text messages were recently unsealed as part of discovery, and the broader conversation around on-set conduct in Hollywood.

A trial is scheduled to begin on May 18, 2026, unless the judge tosses the lawsuit outright.