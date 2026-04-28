Hendrix bandmates’ heirs lose final bid for royalties in UK court

If you ever needed a reminder to read the fine print, this is it.

The families of Jimi Hendrix’s bandmates have lost their final bid to claim a share of his catalogue, with the UK High Court dismissing their case on April 28.

The lawsuit was brought by the estates of Noel Redding and Mitch Mitchell, who argued the pair were never properly compensated despite helping shape Are You Experienced, Axis: Bold as Love and Electric Ladyland.

Both estates – Redding’s long-standing entity and Mitchell’s, formed in 2021 – claimed the musicians died in “relative penury” and were owed a share of modern streaming revenue.

The court didn’t agree.

Mr Justice Edwin Johnson ruled the original 1966 contract was “clear and unequivocal,” giving producers Chas Chandler and Michael Jeffery full copyright ownership worldwide, with no time limit.

He also upheld the early 1970s settlements, where both musicians accepted lump-sum payouts and signed away future claims – decisions the court found still legally binding.

An argument that newer copyright laws and streaming created fresh rights was also rejected, with the judge ruling the original consent covered all formats.

For the estates, it’s a major financial blow, likely ending the case in the UK.

For Sony Music and the Hendrix estate, run by Janie Hendrix, it’s a clear win – and one that reinforces how much the industry still runs on contracts signed decades ago.