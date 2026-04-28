‘there is no world where this is acceptable’ – Rebel Wilson’s testimony, in her own words

“What am I supposed to do?” – Wilson doubles down on whistleblower stance

It was a pretty tense day in Sydney’s Federal Court, with Rebel Wilson taking the stand and, for the most part, not backing away from anything.

This phase of the trial has really hinged on her own words – and under cross-examination, she kept circling back to the same core idea: that she was trying to do the right thing.

On her role in the situation, Wilson framed it pretty clearly:

“If you look over my 25-year career, you can see many evidences [sic] of me supporting women.”

That line became a bit of an anchor for her defence — positioning herself less as someone escalating a dispute, and more as someone stepping in.

That’s especially true when it comes to the now central “bath incident.” Wilson didn’t soften her take at all:

“A producer asked her to have a bath and shower with her and it made her feel uncomfortable… what am I supposed to do? Of course I reported it. There is no world where this is acceptable.”

It’s a firm stance, and one she’s sticking to – even as opposing evidence suggests Charlotte MacInnes may not have described the situation in those terms at the time. In court, MacInnes has already said: “I never said those words.”

Another pressure point was the claim that Wilson had a hand in anonymous websites targeting producer Amanda Ghost. Again, no hesitation:

“No.”

That was the full answer when asked directly if she was behind them. She later added that while she wasn’t “horrified” by the content – given her view that Ghost was a “bully” – she didn’t create or commission anything.

There’s also a growing focus on how this all played out publicly. Wilson’s own Instagram posts are now part of the case, including claims that MacInnes “changed her story” after landing roles and opportunities – something the prosecution is framing as damaging and deliberate.

And then there’s the broader tone of the trial, which is starting to feel less like a single incident being unpacked and more like a full breakdown of relationships on The Deb. Wilson pushed back hard on claims about her behaviour on set, calling allegations she bullied co-stars “absolute nonsense,” while continuing to frame herself as a “truth teller.”

What’s becoming clearer is that this case isn’t just about what happened – it’s about how it was interpreted, retold, and then amplified.

The trial’s still ongoing, with more cross-examination to come. But right now, Wilson’s position is pretty locked in: she says she spoke up because she felt she had to – and she’s not shifting from that.