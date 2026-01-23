Scarlett Johansson and Cate Blanchett Push Back on AI’s Image Problem

Two of Hollywood’s most respected actors are taking a stand against artificial intelligence and asking who really owns a face, a voice and a legacy

Scarlett Johansson and Cate Blanchett are lending their star power to a growing conversation around AI ethics, fronting a campaign that calls attention to how artificial intelligence is being used (and misused) in creative industries.

The initiative arrives at a moment when AI-generated voices, likenesses and performances are becoming increasingly difficult to distinguish from the real thing, raising urgent questions about consent, ownership and artistic labour.

For Scarlett Johansson, the issue is personal.

The actor has previously spoken about the dangers of AI mimicking her voice and appearance without permission, warning that unchecked technology risks stripping performers of control over their own identities.

In the campaign, Johansson underscores the need for clear boundaries, stressing that innovation should never come at the cost of basic rights.

Cate Blanchett echoes that concern, framing AI as a powerful tool that must be handled with care.

Rather than rejecting technology outright, Blanchett’s message focuses on accountability – who builds these systems, who profits from them and who is protected when things go wrong.

Her involvement lends a global perspective to the debate, particularly as creative workers across film, theatre and voice acting grapple with similar threats.

Together, the actors position the campaign as a call for regulation, transparency and respect for human creativity.

Instead of being anti-tech, their approach is more focussed on being pro-artist, advocating for safeguards that ensure AI supports creative work rather than replacing or exploiting it.

As AI continues to reshape entertainment at breakneck speed, Johansson and Blanchett’s collaboration sends a clear signal: the future of technology must include consent, credit and compensation.

Otherwise, the cost may be far greater than anyone anticipated — a concern both actors have previously raised when speaking about AI’s wider impact on society.