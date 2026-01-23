SPEED launch free all-ages hardcore series Dynasty of Style

SPEED are bringing hardcore back to Sydney, and they’re doing it big

After taking out the inaugural NSW Music Prize last November, SPEED aren’t letting that $80k sit in the bank.

They’re putting it straight into Sydney’s hardcore scene with a new initiative called Dynasty of Style.

The plan is six free, all-ages matinee shows, running every second month from February.

Each lineup will be handpicked by SPEED, covering the full spectrum of hardcore from across Australia.

The first roster drops next week, and if the band’s track record is anything to go by, it’s going to be loud, messy, and unapologetically hardcore.

In the band’s own words: “THE SYDNEY HARDCORE SCENE NEEDS A REGULAR EVENT THAT IS ACCESSIBLE TO YOUNG HARDCORE KIDS, THAT ALLOWS THEM TO EXPERIENCE HARDCORE THE WAY IT’S MEANT TO BE.”

Translation: free entry, inclusive, and designed so the next generation can really feel what hardcore live is all about.

It’s a generous move in an era where ticket prices and age restrictions often shut out younger fans.

SPEED are making sure Sydney’s hardcore scene has somewhere to mosh, scream, and thrive.

Check out their Insta to stay up to date.