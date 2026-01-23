GIMMY on folk roots, post-punk grit and letting the chaos crescendo

The rising band unpack their new EP Labour of Love, creative growing pains and learning to trust the process

There’s a certain looseness to GIMMY. The band gives off a feeling that the project is constantly shape-shifting but is clearly anchored by honesty.

On their new EP Labour of Love, released today, that tension between softness and abrasion is fully realised.

In a conversation with HappyMag, GIMMY walked me through the their folk roots, fresh lineups inbound and the hot mess that is becoming a band in real time.

HAPPYMAG: How would you describe GIMMY’s sound to someone who’s never heard you and how has it evolved since you started?

GIMMY: It’s definitely a mixed bag. These days it probably lands in indie post-punk, but folk writing is really at the core of it.

I started writing songs in my bedroom when I was 12, and growing up with Irish parents, folk music was already in my bones.

Over time, with more confidence, the sound has become grittier and louder.

I feel like there are two sides to me, one soft and intricate, the other really energetic and passionate, and GIMMY sits right in the middle of that.

HAPPYMAG: How did the band come together?

GIMMY: We started pretty humbly. I had songs but felt really insecure about them, so asking people to play with me felt huge.

I’m incredibly grateful that people took a chance on it.

We’ve recently moved into a new era with a refreshed lineup, which feels exciting, the band’s shifting, but it’s still rooted in the same honesty.

HAPPYMAG: How has where you’re based shaped your sound and the way you work together?

GIMMY: We’re in such a new chapter right now that we haven’t fully settled into writing together yet.

It feels like a period of figuring things out, which is kind of refreshing.

It means there’s no pressure to force anything before it’s ready.

HAPPYMAG: Looking back at your early releases, what’s the biggest thing you’d tell your past selves about writing and performing now?

GIMMY: Don’t rush. The early days of performing are so sensitive and special, and it’s easy to miss that when you’re focused on what’s next.

I’d also say to stay gentle with your writing.

Don’t lose authenticity by chasing trends or expectations.

If it feels true at the time, that’s enough.

HAPPYMAG: What’s the last song you heard that made you rethink something within your own music?

GIMMY: ‘Fisherman’s Blues’ by The Waterboys.

There’s such warmth in it, especially with the strings.

It made me think about expanding beyond the usual guitar-bass-drums setup and bringing in new textures and emotions.

HAPPYMAG: Who is your dream collaboration and why?

GIMMY: Grian Chatten from Fontaines D.C.

His poetry and writing style feel so original.

I’d love to see how his mind works creatively.

HAPPYMAG: Who or what inspires you most?

GIMMY: It’s less about specific artists and more about people who are completely authentic, artists who are in service of the art, embracing its weirdness and honesty.

HAPPYMAG: What’s been your most memorable or unhinged gig so far?

GIMMY: Most memorable was a New Year’s Eve show where I stage-dived for the first time – pure bliss.

Most unhinged was Splendour in the Grass.

Everything went wrong: broken strings, broken gear, extreme heat.

I cried afterwards, but it was definitely character-building.

HAPPYMAG: So what’s next for GIMMY?

GIMMY: Our new EP Labour of Love is out today. We’re touring Australia in March and heading to Europe in June for our first overseas run.

GIMMY’s reflections paint a picture of a band learning to resist the urge to rush. Labour of Love is an ode to the tenderness that threads its way through the grit, a sense that the songs are allowed to breathe rather than prove something.

It’s this looseness that gives the EP its weight. GIMMY aren’t chasing perfection or polish, they’re chasing the truth through true sentiment.

Whether that’s drawn from folk-rooted songwriting, post-punk intensity or the unpredictable chaos of live performance, the band’s commitment to authenticity remains the throughline.

Stream Labour of Love, catch GIMMY live, help keep musicians afloat by pre-ordering the vinyl to get the full experience of a band stepping forward in all their anarchic glory.