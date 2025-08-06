WATCH: GIMMY Drops a tender, true-to-life video for fan-favourite ‘Fall On Me’

GIMMY gives her fan-fave track some company

One year on from dropping her brilliant debut Things Look Different Now, Northern Rivers’ indie-rock gem GIMMY is back — this time with a new video for the track that’s tugged the most heartstrings: ‘Fall On Me.’

The record has clocked serious love from Triple J, Double J, Rage, Spotify, Rolling Stone and just about every community radio station with taste — not to mention landing GIMMY on lineups with Radio Free Alice, The Murlocs, Shannon & The Clams and a huge SXSW Sydney set. She’s also just signed with Annibale Bookings to take things international in 2026.

Now, ‘Fall On Me’ gets the visual treatment it always deserved. Co-directed by frontwoman Gemma Owens and Sofia Grimoldi (with Aidan Rice behind the lens), the clip is pure heart: real friends, real moments, and Owens’ partner Alexandra Rees stepping into frame for a raw, unscripted look at love, friendship, and holding each other up.

“It felt like something was missing in the record without this song having a visual element,” Owens shared.

Watch it above, and while you’re at it, cop one of the last vinyl copies of Things Look Different Now. Hot Pink Splatter or Blue — your call.