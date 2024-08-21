Radio Free Alice explore the human experience with their new EP ‘Polyester’

The new EP from Radio Free Alice dropped today featuring three new tracks from the Melbourne-based post-punk outfit

Radio Free Alice have just released their new EP ‘Polyester’ as they continue their Aus tour, stopping in Sydney this Friday. The four-track EP features fan favourites ‘2010’ and ‘Johnny’ as well as two brand new tracks from the new wave, post-punk band.

With vocals and melodies eerily reminiscent of The Cure and guitar lines and riffs that make you think of Sonic Youth, ‘Polyester’ has much to offer any fans of the post-punk scene.

Their song ‘Spain’ is a social commentary on the current state of modern relationships with Vocalist Noah Learmonth saying “Spain’s about a wealthy, gluttonous pig of a man and his attempt to manipulate a younger, more attractive woman into dating him through money. I suppose it’s about how money is a social currency as well as a material one, and how dark and twisted that is.“

The five-piece band from Melbourne was formed in 2020 in Sydney and has since performed all around Australia and had numerous single releases. Their new release ‘Polyester’ follows 2023’s self-titled debut EP, which features ‘Waste of Space’ and ‘Paris is Gone’ among the tracklist.

The band is currently promoting their new EP with an Australian tour, visiting Byron Bay, Sydney, Milton and Adelaide to name a few. Their third stop of the tour is set for this Friday at the iconic Landsdowne Hotel, a venue that has hosted some of Australia’s greats over its long history.

So have a drink and listen up, and if you like listening to good music and destroying some brain cells, grab your tickets here.

And you can listen to their new EP ‘Polyester’ below or wherever you get your music.