The Trailer for ‘Y2K’ just came out, and it looks absolutely insane

Jaeden Martell, Julian Dennison and Rachel Zegler feature in the horror/comedy disaster flick of the year

Remember when everyone thought the internet was going to crash on the eve of the year 2000 and was going to bring down along with it the entire human race? Well even if you don’t, the trailer just dropped for Kyle Mooney and Jonah Hill’s disaster comedy ‘Y2K’.

An ode to all fears of the technological, the film depicts two high schoolers as they crash their last party of the year. Unexpectedly, once the clock reaches midnight, the internet crashes and all technological tools and items turn into ravenous, murder-hungry killers bent on the idea of wiping out all of human civilization.

Featuring an all-star lineup of Rachel Zegler, Jaeden Martell and New Zealand’s own, Julian Dennison, the film is gonna be released later this year on the 6th of December. The brainchild of former SNL star Kyle Mooney and the genius mind of Jonah Hill.

The film’s unique take on the widespread panic of worldwide disaster in 1999 is set to have pulses racing and teeth grinning as it showcases parent production company, A24’s disturbing yet enchanting take on the horror/comedy genre.

From a serial killer Tamagotchi to a remote-controlled car wielding a flame thrower, the film is stacked with A24’s signature unusual yet sinister presence.

Perhaps it is something about the innocence of a Tamagotchi turning into a blood-crazed, serial-killing monster with its mind set on the destruction of humans that establishes this film as a must-watch for the summer.

Don’t wait till December though, you can check out the film’s trailer above, and keep an eye out for all the other exciting projects from A24 here.