Teenage Dads gear up for the release of their highly anticipated sophomore album, ‘Majordomo’

Aus indie sweethearts, Teenage Dads are slated to release their new sophomore album this Friday ahead of a celebratory Australian tour

The album marks their first record in over 6 years, following the success of their debut album ‘Potpourri Lake’ in 2018, since which they have sold out headlined shows across the country and established themselves as heavy hitters in the indie rock scene.

The album’s name ‘Majordomo’ was explained by the band in an interview earlier this week, saying “A Majordomo is a person whose job is to make arrangements or take charge for another: someone who runs the enterprise.”

And take charge they will, as the album is stacked with fan favourite singles such as ‘Speedracer’, ‘I Like It’ and ‘Tale of A Man’, blending their infectious, dreamy lyrics with the grandeur and simplicity of their nostalgic riffs.

Evolving from their earlier sound, Teenage Dads are paying tribute to earlier tunes such as ‘Sunburnt’ through a new arrangement of high-octane vocals and instrumentals. Highlighting their growth into one of Australia’s hottest young talents.

As an act of celebration, the band is taking their sophomore album on tour this Friday as they take on a victory lap throughout Australia and New Zealand.

Settling in at their first stop in Brisbane this Friday the 23rd of August, before bringing their energetic live show to the Enmore Theatre in Sydney.

Be sure to catch them as they visit a venue near you over the next two months, bringing their unique fusion of punchy alt-rock anthems with their mellow indie-pop melodies.

Joining the band is Melbourne talent Phoebe Go, and up and up-and-coming talent Aleksiah from Adelaide.

Tickets are on sale now at TicketTek, and you can pre-order the vinyl copy of ‘MajorDomo’ here.