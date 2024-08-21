The 10th anniversary of Lost Paradise is here, featuring a stellar lineup of Aus talents

Fisher, Flight Facilities and Marlon Hofstadt have been brought along to help celebrate the 10th anniversary of Lost Paradise

Held on the 28th of December, 2024, the three-day festival is slated to return to Glenworth Valley this New Year’s Eve as it celebrates its tenth birthday.

This comes after an onslaught of festival cancellations in what seems to be the year without the music festival.

Just one hour out of Sydney, the festival will become the temporary home to many of Australia’s finest talents such as Fisher, Royal Otis, Rum Jungle and Flight Facilities.

Lost Paradise will also host International superstars Aj Tracey and Marlon Hofstadt, energising the dancefloor with their respective UK Drill and Eurodance influence.

The Lineup dropped earlier this morning and is already sending fans into a frenzy. Following yesterday’s release of Beyond The Valley, festival-goers are truly spoilt for choice when they are deciding where to party for the New Year.

Headlining both events is Australian tech-house Royalty, Fisher, with hits like “Atmosphere” and “Take it Off” reaching tech-anthem status, as he is set to light up our New Year’s Eve celebrations.

He isn’t however the only Australian talent to grace the stage this December, as indie rock sensation Royel Otis is slated to return to australian shores following their European tour.

Another mainstay in Australian Lineups is the music veteran duo, Flight Facilities, performing their adored ‘Decades Set’ this December in front of Australian crowds.

In what has been a year to forget for festivals in Australia, Lost Paradise is providing that elusive light at the end of the tunnel. Illuminating our way into the new year with some good tunes and a final call to the dancefloor.

So what are you waiting for? Presale opens up on Tuesday the 27th of August, with remaining tickets on sale the following day.