Geehstar gets his head ‘In The Game’ with propulsive debut hip-hop single

Geehstar has marked his arrival with ‘In The Game’, an acrobatic hip-hop cut that serves as the Sydney artist’s debut single.

The track opens with jazzy piano keys and shimmering guitar lines, before introducing a propulsive trap beat that lays the groundwork for Geehstar’s lyricism.

While all the hallmarks of a stellar rap song are there, what sets ‘In The Game’ apart is its focus on ear-catching instrumentation.

Hidden beneath Geehstar’s rapid-fire delivery and the punchy trap drums is a bed of more acoustic flairs, from glittery keys to sunlit guitar melodies.

It’s in these more melodic moments that Geehstar shines, helped along by a catchy refrain that provides a poppier sheen and highlights the rapper’s versatility.

Much of this fusion between hard-hitting rap and hip-hop melody comes courtesy of US producer 5starrbeatz, who worked alongside Geehstar to refine the single’s sound. Of course, the track is also a showcase of Geehstar’s hip-hop prowess.

You would never guess that it’s the Sydney musician’s first single, since he glides so confidently onto the track and delivers incisive bars with expert finesse.

Just as versatile as the production is Geehstar’s delivery, as he flits between different cadences and stretches flexibly around whatever the beat requires.

In one moment, he’s delivering a sing-along moment with a hook that’s destined for earworm status, and in another he’s rapping with a tangible sense of rawness and authenticity.

It’s this vulnerability that pulls focus in Geehstar’s lyrics, as he muses on everything from individuality to overcoming adversity as an African-Australian man and the gritty side of Australian streets.

Like any great rapper, there’s moments of infectious braggadocio, as Geehstar revels in being “in my own lane” and “chasing all the money and the fame.”

Beyond this, he also goes beyond the surface level, reflecting on his quest to “push through the pain” and “walk through the rain.”

It at once recalls the likes of Hilltop Hoods and Mac Miller, two artists who Geehstar cites as key influences on his sound.

While it arrives on a wind of assuredness, ‘In The Game’ is the result of Geehstar’s years-long hustle, from discovering his passion to making beats at age 12 to pursuing it more seriously this year and beyond.

Listen to Geehstar’s new single ‘In The Game’ below.