Torfinn McKenzie chats ‘Song From A Window’, songwriting, and the things that “bring me the purest happiness”

Torfinn McKenzie pops by for a deep dive into his influences and the one moment when his latest single ‘Song From A Window’ “started unveiling itself.”

Torfinn McKenzie offered us a taste of his greatness with ‘Song From A Window’, a blissfully sparse track that saw the Norwegian singer-songwriter paint vivid portraits with the simple strum of his guitar.

So feverish was our reaction to the single — with its rustic melodies and flurry of Scandenavian folk — that we simply had to catch up with McKenzie for a chat.

Below, the musician dishes on all things ‘Song From A Window’, the influence of John Mayer, and his songwriting process of “tapping into this deeper part of me where emotions flow and all my senses are heightened.”

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

MCKENZIE: I’m currently on my way to Oslo with a group of friends I play with in another project. We have a gig on Saturday that we’re stoked for!

HAPPY: Tell us a little about where you live. What do you love about it?

MCKENZIE: I live in a city in the south of Norway called Kristiansand. I’ve lived there for 12-13 years now. All my family and friends are here, and I also studied music at the University of Agder for six years! I love the summers here!

The winter honestly sucks, but the summer is great! I also enjoy that it’s not a very big city, so there’s always someone I know wandering around, and I’m always happy to have a chat!

HAPPY: How has living in Norway influenced your music?

MCKENZIE: Looking back, I think being exposed to typical Norwegian folk music and growing up in a family where my grandparents taught and performed classical music, while my dad listened to a lot of Rammstein, Prodigy, old house, and techno.

I’ve been influenced by such a wide variety of music. As for the country itself, I get very inspired by nature. I find the nature in Norway very inspirational, especially the fjords and big mountains.

The city I live in doesn’t have quite the same effect as where I grew up, in a small town called “Treungen.” I always get inspired if I spend a weekend at the cabin and bring my guitar.

It’s actually where I finished my first song. Who knows, I might release it one day!

HAPPY: Who were your musical heroes growing up? How have they influenced your sound?

MCKENZIE: When I started playing the guitar at the age of 15, I was listening to a lot of Metallica, AC/DC, and classical music.

I also listened to some One Direction to get some of the girls in my class’s attention, haha.

Other than trying to impress girls and listening to some cool rock, I also liked listening to film scores—probably because of my classical background.

I also played classical piano since I was five, so I was always trying to learn a piece way beyond my capabilities!

But when I heard John Mayer play for the first time, I was mesmerized. He has, without a doubt, influenced me the most when it comes to my guitar playing but also my approach to songwriting.

One thing he does really well is finding melodies that work well with the guitar arrangements. I was introduced to Bon Iver not long after because of “Rosyln” in Twilight—haha, again trying to impress a girl I liked.

I listened to his first album For Emma, Forever Ago and then kind of forgot about him for a couple of years. Fast forward to 2019, I started listening to him more actively, and now 22, A Million has become my all-time favorite album.

HAPPY: The lyrics for “Song From A Window” seem to flow naturally from observation. Can you elaborate on your songwriting process and how often you find inspiration in everyday moments?

MCKENZIE: After studying a master’s in songwriting, a lot of the questions we discussed were “How do we write songs?” or “What is your songwriting process?”.

I found out for myself that the way I write music is by tapping into this deeper part of me where emotions flow and all my senses are heightened.

This can, of course, be somewhat tiring when you’re sad or going through a traumatic event in your life. But when I tap into this deeper version of myself, it’s like I’m having a conversation with my true self.

And during this conversation, I’m able to convey or express my feelings and surroundings as a songwriter. To some, this might sound a bit strange, but I think looking deep is where you might find your true self, and that’s where the magic happens.

So, writing “Song From A Window,” I pressed record on my phone and just played—played the strings, listened to the sound, and just paused in the moment, opening up a conversation with my deeper self. That’s when the song started unveiling itself.

HAPPY: The song’s title, “Song From A Window,” suggests a specific perspective. What role does perspective play in your songwriting overall?

MCKENZIE: The song’s title is very specific, knowing that I wrote it while sitting by a window. So the perspective is mine, but it’s written in a way that, if you listen to the lyrics as well as the musical composition, there is a deeper story being told.

“Song From A Window” is just my tiny voice in a window somewhere in Norway, where no one has any idea who I am, yet I can still feel somewhat important but also so small.

It’s a song of hope, longing, reflection, and seeking for an answer, though not necessarily getting one.

I usually try not to be too specific in my perspective when songwriting, although if I am, I like it to still be written in a way where the listener can interpret it in their own way.

When people ask me what the song is about, I sometimes ask them, “What do you think?” because sometimes I don’t want to give it away.

By reading the title, you already place yourself in a window, and my first sentence sets the scene, but from there on, it opens up more and more, becoming less specific and more open to interpretation.

HAPPY: Having collaborated with Ole-Petter Ålgård, is there anyone else you’d love to work with in the future, whether a producer or another artist?

MCKENZIE: I actually don’t have many other producers I’d rather work with. I work with another producer from Australia, Magnus Murphy, but I will stick to Ole-Petter as my main.

As for artists, I’d love to work with Thomas Dybdahl, John Mayer, and Bon Iver. I also really appreciate an artist who goes by the name Hazlett.

HAPPY: With “Song From A Window” out in the world, what are you most excited about for the rest of the year? Do you have plans for an EP or full album?

MCKENZIE: I’m currently talking to a booking agent in the UK about having a tour in 2025. That will be sooo fun! I have plans for an EP release.

I’m recording vocals for five new songs in early September. Right now, I’ll be focusing on finishing these songs because I have about 10-12 songs ready for recording and release!

HAPPY: What do you do to find inspiration outside of music?

MCKENZIE: I draw and paint. Sitting down, relaxing, and just letting the pen flow is something very peaceful. I also enjoy reading and writing—not writing music, but writing books.

I’m currently working on a book as a hidden, not-so-hidden side project to music, which I find very inspirational.

Another thing that inspires me, probably more than anything, is human interactions. Hearing people laugh, putting a smile on a stranger’s face, or just watching the world pass by is oddly inspirational.

HAPPY: What advice would you give to aspiring musicians?

MCKENZIE: I’m not going to do the typical “Never give up” stuff because I understand why some people give up. But something I tell myself in my situation is this:

I have the opportunity to try and fail or hopefully succeed. There are so many people who would give anything just to be able to give music a shot, so I feel that I owe it to them to give it my everything.

So that’s my way of saying, “Don’t give up.” You owe it to someone else, but most of all, of course, to yourself. And never forget that music is about being you and telling a story, so make sure you enjoy it and love it.

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

MCKENZIE: Love, friendship, and people. As I mentioned earlier, meeting new people and making someone smile, spreading some unconditional love, is by far what brings me the purest happiness.