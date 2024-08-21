45 years after the release of the original Alien film, Alien: Romulus reignites the horror classic with a new twist

Nearly 45 years on from the first movie, ‘Alien: Romulus’ provides fans of the series with a terrifying new sequel

Nearly half a century after the first film’s release, the ‘Alien’ horror series is still terrifying audiences globally. With a new spin on Fox Studios, cult horror classics featuring a brand new cast of young actors stepping into the series lead.

The first ‘Alien’ was released to frightened audiences in 1979, and has since become an adored faction of classic horror. On par with Universal’s ‘Halloween’ film series as an icon of horror culture.

The new film follows a group of space colonizers as they try and make their way off their planet, by stealing equipment from a derelict space station. Things soon turn awry as they are trapped in the space station with bloodthirsty extraterrestrial predators. The film’s terrifyingly good cinematography and heart-pounding pacing are bound to make ‘Romulus’ a new fan favourite.

Stepping into the lead is ‘Priscilla’s’ Cailee Spaeny, accompanying her are Isabela Merced, Aileen Wu, David Jonnson and many more. The new young cast invites several exciting possibilities for the film series, with a fresh new feel to the horror classic.

Along with a few original references and a cameo in the second act, ‘Alien: Romulus’ is everything fans of the film series could ask for. Equal parts terrifying and cinematically pleasing, the film is already earning rave reviews online with Rotten Tomatoes critics consensus saying “Romulus injects some fresh acid blood into one of cinema’s great horror franchises.”

No one can hear you scream in space, but they can in a movie theatre. So check out the trailer above and head to a theatre near you.