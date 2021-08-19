Happy Mag’s Perfect Father’s Day Gift Guide

Good listening: Sennheiser, Razer, and JBL

Even if your dad isn’t a hi-fi fanatic, he’ll soon be able to discern the better headphones from the ones that provide a less-than-pleasant listening experience. If he’s a pure audio junkie, musician, hardcore gamer, or loves getting lost in the soundtrack to his workout, read on for a list of cans that will please the most demanding of dads.

Does your old man just love getting in the details of his favourite album? The Sennheiser HD 560S is a new set of headphones from the prestigious German audio company that’s perfect for tuning in to the finer points of a mix. The open-back design offers up a flat frequency response, so dad’s ultimate tunes will sound just as fresh as they did on the day they rolled off the studio floor. And if he’s into making music himself, this pair is a no-brainer.

Razer is a brand synonymous with gaming — and if you’ve played video games in the last decade you’ll know that the soundtracks are getting better and better. The Razer Opus THX-certified headphones are just the ticket for the dad who wants to get totally immersed in the action. They’re also ready for the street, with their active noise-cancelling (ANC) technology.

JBL is a name in headphone manufacturing with an almost unmatched pedigree. Their cans are true crowdpleasers, with enough sparkling top end to bring out the details of a mix and a healthy dollop of bottom end energy. The Live 460 from JBL delivers the company’s trademark tone, with adaptive noise cancelling and the ability to bring your voice assistant of choice along for the ride.

The Reflect Mini NC is a sure bet to get that same classic JBL sound in a True Wireless configuration for your active dad. Plus, if he’s got business to attend to while he’s on the run, hands-free calls and auto-pause are on hand. And with 21 hours of battery time, he’ll never take them out.

SENNHEISER HD 560S RAZER OPUS JBL LIVE 460 JBL REFLECT MINI