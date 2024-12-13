Happy Mag’s picks for the Best Aussie releases of 2024

While 2024 may soon be over, the hype from this year’s releases live on

And just in case you missed it, here is our summary of the best Aussie releases from this year.

Great Gable – Small Fry

One of our true favourites of the year, and some truly beautiful humans as well. Great Gable released their album ‘Small Fry’ which insurmountably increased their reach as musicians.

The indie-rock band bring all their love from home in their gift-wrapped new album sure to get you dancing or at least shed a tear

GRXCE – Sorry For Being Sad

Touching back with those indie roots is another band that has had a killer of a year. GRXCE released their debut EP earlier this year and it has garnered them some much-deserved attention.

‘Sorry For Being Sad’ is a culmination of the four-piece band’s collective efforts at capturing the essence of indie-rock. Their energetic approach to recording makes them a fun listen for everyone who loves a bit more of a punchy indie song.

Fool Nelson – Falling Apart

It’s likely when you read “Aussie Releases” you instantly would have thought of that classic surf-infused indie-rock we have become known for. Bands like Spacey Jane and Old Mervs may have come up, Fool Nelson is the next big thing.

They recently came out with their debut EP release ‘Falling Apart’, cementing their position as prominent newcomers on the Aus indie rock scene. They’re one of those bands you’re gonna want to have the bragging rights of knowing them before they became big, so keep a close eye on Fool Nelson.

San Cisco – Under The Light

Some indie rock royalty in Aus, San Cisco had a big release earlier this year with their infectiously danceable new album ‘Under The Light’.

Their fifth studio album was one to remember, an ode to some of their older releases while simultaneously showing off their new sound and evolved songwriting.

Tracks like ‘High’ and ‘Lost Without You’ are the purest examples of San Cisco’s bright and energetic tone, touching on themes of modern relationships, love and loss.

ILLY- GOOD LIFE

A true gentleman of modern hip-hop, ILLY has had a year to remember. The multi-platinum and ARIA award-winning artist released his new album ‘Good Life’ earlier this year, to an onslaught of critical appraise.

His highly anticipated seventh studio album has lived up to the hype as it will become another classic for him to add to his discography.

The Summer Guppys- Wishing Well

The Wollongong natives have had a year full of releases, and it’s hard to pick one out of the bunch that stands out. Their new single ‘Wishing Well’ however, is simply too hard to ignore.

A relative newcomer on the indie rock scene, The Summer Guppys are that band that your mum, brother, sister and nan will be listening to. Don’t fall behind the pack and check out the lads cheeky new single ‘Wishing Well’ below.

Skeggs- Pacific Highway Music

On the other side of that musical spectrum is the well-established Skeggs. A mainstay in all Aus rock playlists for the last few years, skeggs are the embodiment of the laid-back surfer lifestyle.

Their new Album is perhaps the best example of that notion, ‘Pacific Highway Music’ takes a much more chilled approach to their previous releases focusing on a much more sombre mood.

Joan & The Giants – How Could You?

Venturing back into indie-pop territory, there is no one better at the moment than Joan & The Giants. Following their support for global superstars P!NK and Tones & I, they have had a number of releases this year.

One that sticks out like a sore thumb is ‘How Could You?’, an elegantly crafted indie-pop ballad that makes you want to dance and cry at the same time. If that is your cup of tea maybe wear some grippy shoes, so as to not slip on all the tears.

Radio Free Alice – Polyester

It’s time for some post-punk fever, here to help usher in that sound is Radio Free Alice and their second EP ‘Polyester’. Having just joined The Killers on tour as a support, this is a band that is going places.

The only direction they seem to be heading is up, so check out their new release ‘Polyester’ below and keep an eye out for their supporting tour.

Amyl and The Sniffers – Cartoon Darkness

Everyone’s favourite punk rascals Amyl and The Sniffers and their new album ‘Cartoon Darkness’ have taken everyone by surprise. One of the best releases of their year, it beautifully captures the band’s offbeat and raunchy style while reflecting on important themes about love, sex, misogyny and life itself.

Whether you’re keen on arvo beers or prefer a quiet night in with some wine. Pump some Amyl and The Sniffers into your head, wherever you get your musical fix.

Miss Kaninna – KANINNA

Miss Kaninna’s debut EP KANINNA is a genre-blending masterpiece. Proudly challenging perceptions of Aboriginal music, it’s bold, sexy, and defiant.

With hits like “Blak Britney” and “Push Up,” Miss Kaninna cements her place as one of Australia’s freshest, fiercest voices, commanding attention from Kelis to Amyl and the Sniffers.

Kirin j Callinan – If I could Sing

Australian provocateur Kirin J Callinan pushes boundaries with his new LP If I Could Sing. Unpredictable, irreverent, and often controversial, Callinan thrives on chaos.

From the dense, tragic brilliance of …in ABSOLUTES (2022) to the meth-pop madness of “Young Drunk Driver” and the cinematic “Anæmic Adonis,” he delivers electrifying, singular artistry.

DOBBY – WARRANGU: River Story

Proud Murrawarri, Ngemba, and Filipino artist DOBBY makes waves with WARRANGU: River Story. This debut album pays homage to the cultural significance of Brewarrina’s sacred rivers while tackling issues like over-irrigation and water theft.

A rich fusion of rap, composition, and drumming, it’s a powerful testament to connection and environmental justice.

PEPTALK featuring Montaigne – Your World

Each member of PEPTALK is a songwriter at their inner core, you can truly feel this in their single ‘Your World’ with fellow Aussie Montaigne. A joint effort to embrace inclusivity in the music industry, this addictive new single will have you bouncing off the walls in dance.

Featuring pop hooks and an infectious energy PEPTALK and Montaigne’s new single is a must listen for all pop fans.

Pond Stung!

Pond boasts an impressive repertoire of music releases, across nine studio albums and numerous singles they have become a head figure in the the Neo-Psychedelic Rock space.

The latter of the nine albums is their most recent release ‘Sting!’, an elegantly psychedelic experience that incites a trance-like listening state to all who hit play.

Check out the Aussie Psych-rock royals and their new album ‘Stung!’ below.

Ra Ra Viper – Big Speak

One of the most surprising releases from this year was Ra Ra Viper’s debut album ‘Big Speak’. Dubbed as “post-surf” by some, the band has a unique blend of UK post-punk essence and Aussie surf rock.

Their new album beautifully represents that blend. With some seriously addictive tunes and a killer album cover, this is a top-notch release from 2024.

The Grogans – Oh Boy

Like a fresh winter ocean dip, The Grogans capture the essence of winter surf rock. Their new single ‘Oh Boy’ can attest to that claim, with dreamy vocals and beautiful humming guitars to match.

The Aussie 3-piece band have become head figures in the Aussie surf rock scene. Bringing their own unique trance-like sound to the modern genre.

Old Merv’s – Parched

The WA sweethearts Old Merv’s have recently released their single ‘Parched’, another of their classic euphoric surfy-esque tracks. Coming off the back of a stacked regional tour earlier in the year, they have taken the time to feed their fans.

Their new single is everything you want from the two-piece rockers and more, with enough class and style to fill a thrift store, this isn’t one to miss.

Check out Old Merv’s single ‘Parched’ below.

A. Swayze & The Ghosts – Let’s Live A Life Better Than This

Mixing post-punk with 80s pop into a liquid concoction of dance, introspect and rock, A.Swayze & The Ghost’s new album is all that. Their new album ‘Let’s Live A Life Better Than This’ is a testament to their genre-spanning songwriting, with elements of multiple unique genres evident in their sound.

With a post-punk focus, the band still has that punchy aftertaste but with the energetic undertones of pop as well.

Royel Otis – Pratts & Pain

Perhaps one of the hottest Aussie talents of the year, Royal Otis have become worldwide superstars overnight. From their covers of ‘Linger’ by The Cranberries and ‘Murder on The Dancefloor’, they have become somewhat of an internet sensation.

Flying under the radar a little, their new album ‘Pratts & Pain’ gives you that same feeling as when you listen to their hauntingly beautiful renditions of The Cranberries hit.

Flying under the radar a little, their new album 'Pratts & Pain' gives you that same feeling as when you listen to their hauntingly beautiful renditions of The Cranberries hit.

Bean Magazine – In The Shade

A star performer off the SXSW roster earlier this year, indie-rockers Bean Magazine have released their debut EP ‘In The Shade’.

Showcasing their offbeat style and incredible vocal range, Bean Magazine are set up for success.

Rum Jungle – Chauffeur

Reminiscent of a cool beer in the summer heat, Rum Jungle is that refreshing ocean dive on a heat-struck Sunday. And just in case you need physical evidence, have a listen to their single ‘Chauffeur’.

Reminiscent of a cool beer in the summer heat, Rum Jungle is that refreshing ocean dive on a heat-struck Sunday. And just in case you need physical evidence, have a listen to their single 'Chauffeur'.

A laid-back track with all the best about the Newcastle locals, its an ode to craving the simple things in life.

Drunk Mums – Beer Baby

Drunk Mums are crashing back into the spotlight with Beer Baby, their first album in four years. It’s 10 tracks of no-frills, beer-soaked chaos made for partying and zero overthinking.

Known for wild live shows, these guys are all about keeping it loud, fun, and unapologetically reckless.

Maybe in May – Waiting

Starting us off strong, indie alt-pop outfit Maybe In May showcases their youthful approach to songwriting through their ecstatic new single ‘Waiting’. A unique blend of dreamy alt-pop with rich undertones of angsty indie-driven melodies, this is a must-listen for anyone involved in the alt scene.

Exploring themes of growing pains and individualism since 2022, Maybe in May are one to keep an eye on.

Agony – BREAKSHIT

Sydney duo AGONY’s latest single “BREAKSHIT” is a club-ready banger, blending trance, indie dance, and punk. With melancholic yet euphoric vibes, Christian Whitwell and Luca Bianchino continue to defy genre boundaries. It’s raw, addictive, and perfectly crafted for both sad-boy tears and the dancefloor.

Shining Bird – Open Ground

Shining Bird return with Open Ground, their most intimate record yet. Written in the chaos of fatherhood, the album captures big life changes with raw honesty.

Recorded to tape over four days, it’s a lush, emotional journey that reminds us why they’re one of Australia’s most cherished indie acts.

All Her Years – Little Fire All Her Years’ “Little Fire” radiates warmth, blending Aussie folk-rock charm with poignant lyrics about leaning on mates. Trumpets and fuzzy guitars drive this summer-ready anthem, perfect for road trips or backyard hangs. It’s a feel-good reminder to stay present and soak up life’s little moments. The Smashed Avocados – Keira

Sydney’s The Smashed Avocados serve up indie-alt-pop gold with their latest single, “Keira.” Equal parts dancey and emotional, it’s packed with irresistible hooks. Whether you’re up for a boogie or a mosh, delve into their EP Rockamole.