The Isolators – You Took Your Time EP Review: A Raw, Grunge-Fueled Debut

You Took Your Time, A Fierce, Anthemic Introduction to Australia’s Next Big Grunge-Rock Sensation

Closing out the year with a bang, The Isolators’ debut EP You Took Your Time delivers raw, grunge-infused energy that feels like an urgent shot in the arm.

Drawing inspiration from the chaotic spirit of Bush and the catchy rebellion of blink-182, this four-piece alternative rock outfit from Western Australia gives us a release that fuses emotional turmoil with electrifying riffs, making it impossible to ignore.

The Isolators favour that quintessential mix of sun-soaked Aussie surf rock and gritty garage energy — the vibe they were born to channel, and they wear it well.

The EP opens with ‘Ya Like Jazz?’, where rolling drums and nostalgic, grungy vocals set the tone. It’s a statement of intent — the band’s distinct Aussie edge shines through as they carve their own space in the rock landscape. There’s no mistaking that The Isolators are fueled by the same angst that defined ’90s grunge, yet they maintain a fresh take, one that resonates deeply in today’s music scene.

Even more impressive is the band’s DIY ethos. Self-produced and engineered, the release was a deeply personal yet challenging test of the band’s commitment and grit.

‘My Life’ leans into a pop-punk energy, with Green Day echoes punctuating its fast-paced beat. The song is catchy, but not without that unmistakable grunge grit, holding onto that sense of frustration that defines the genre.

‘Feel Me,’ on the other hand, takes a slower, dreamier turn — a perfect snapshot of unrequited love. With lyrics like “Why don’t you need me the way I need you?” and a chorus that strikes a balance between dreamy and anthemic, it’s a track that anyone who’s ever been caught in the throes of yearning will relate to.

‘Anymore’ is gritty, emotionally charged, and packed with heavy guitar riffs that match the song’s introspective lyrics. The track delves deep into alienation and frustration, creating a reflective space, while still delivering cathartic choruses that beg to be shouted along to.

The EP closes with ‘June 29th’ (Sunflex Mix), arguably the EP’s standout, a dreamy, introspective track that evokes feelings of love and longing. Its soft cymbals roll in like a wave crashing to shore, and reverb-heavy guitar creates a peaceful yet bittersweet atmosphere, leaving the listener in contemplation.

You Took Your Time is a tightly cohesive, introspective release from a band that’s clearly found its voice. Passionate, heartfelt, and undeniably electric, it blends the raw energy of youth with the weight of experience, capturing the essence of navigating your early 20s. The Isolators have crafted a sound that channels the heat of Western Australia’s summer, combining grunge’s gritty edge with the spirit of sun-soaked garage rock.

Ending on an introspective note, the EP leaves the listener with a sense of unresolved tension, but also hope. While closure might not be in sight, the band’s message seems clear: even in uncertainty, there’s space for reflection, growth, and emotional release.

You Took Your Time is the sound of a band ready to make their mark, offering a fresh, distinctly Australian take on grunge and pop-punk that’s impossible to ignore.

Listen to You Took Your Time below.