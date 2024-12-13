The Smashed Avocados swung by Noise Machines to drop a Live From Happy session, delivering pure fire with their track On My Way Home.

Sydney’s inner west sweethearts are on an absolute roll. Off the back of their debut EP Rockamole—featuring killer singles like My Name is Jim and Hey Ga—they’ve smashed through 2024 with sold-out gigs (shoutout Petersham Bowling Club!) and even laid it down on a 4-track cassette.

Their latest single Keira proves they’re only just getting started.

This hard-rocking, pub-ready 3-piece formed in late 2022 and hasn’t looked back, gigging nonstop and gearing up for even bigger things.

Big love to Seeker Brewing for backing the session. More than just a spot for a great beer, Seeker is a hub of adventure, music, and connection.

Nestled along Wollongong’s stunning coastline on Dharawal Country, their brews are made for post-adventure vibes—whether you’ve hit the trails, caught a wave, or just want to kick back with friends.

