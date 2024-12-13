Lee Trent’s new single is a ballad of late-night introspection

The Tennessee-based multi-instrumentalist puts the spotlight on late-night feels in his versatile new single ‘Moonbeams’

Lee Trent’s new single ‘Moonbeams’ is a space-age daydream tightly sewn together by threads of musical mastery and whimsy.

It is an ecliptic journey around the sun, mixing elements of acoustic Dashboard Confessional-esque melancholy with multi-instrumental hymns.

Beginning his musical journey at the age of 17, Lee is a bona fide master of his craft.

Having perfected a diverse multi-instrumental style, Lee crafts introspective tunes that reflect modern-day struggles.

Lee’s new single ‘Moonbeams’ eloquently reflects this music style.

Born out of a late-night improvised jam session with Spirit Ritual frontman Jef Bjarnson, the single reflects upon early connections and relationships.

The single came around at a time when Lee was in the thralls of a new relationship, recalling the deep connection and shared experiences of the relationship.

To make the single as relatable and personable to the audience as possible, Lee included a snippet of a voicemail he had left for his love interest in the second verse.

Much like the artists other music, he is constantly trying to elevate into new directions, whilst maintaining his connection to audience.

As such, four days after the jam session Lee took his new single to Layne Robertson, the co-writer and engineer behind the track.

Lee has always been collaborative in nature, from early roots playing alongside artists such as Morgan Wade he quickly learnt the key to success in the music industry.

Over his many years as an artist, Lee has also learnt and perfected many instruments and musical styles.

And after introducing his new persona Lee Trent (Formerly Trent Manning) in 2022, he released his opposing singles ‘Optimism’ and ‘Pessimism’.

Expanding on his unique array of styles, Lee is committed to pushing the boundaries of music and creation.

Have a listen to Lee’s new single ‘Moonbeams’ below.