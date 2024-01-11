Bowie’s poignant and brilliant gem, ‘Under Pressure,’ is back on the charts

Born from a spontaneous jam, the iconic classic ‘Under Pressure’ is back in the charts, hitting us with a message that still resonates
Under Pressure Lyrics
Mm-noom-ba-dehDoom-boom-ba-beh Doo-boo-boom-ba-beh-beh
Pressure pushin’ down on mePressin’ down on you, no man ask for Under pressure that brings a building down Splits a family in two, puts people on streets Mm-ba-ba-beh, mm-ba-ba-beh Dee-day-da, ee-day-da That’s okay
That’s the terror of knowing what this world is aboutWatchin’ some good friends screamin’, “Let me out” Pray tomorrow gets me higher Pressure on people, people on streets
Da-da-da, mm-mmDa-da-da-ba-bum Okay
Chippin’ around, kick my brains ’round the floorThese are the days it never rains but it pours Ee-doh-ba-buh, ee-da-ba-ba-bop Mm-bo-bop, beh-lup People on streets, ee-da-dee-da-day People on streets, ee-da-dee-da-dee-da-dee-da
It’s the terror of knowing what this world is aboutWatching some good friends screaming, “Let me out” Pray tomorrow gets me higher, higher, high Pressure on people, people on streets
Turned away from it all like a blind manSat on the fence but it don’t work Keep comin’ up with love but it’s so slashed and torn Why, why, why? Love Insanity laughs under pressure we’re breaking
Can’t we give ourselves one more chance?Why can’t we give love that one more chance? Why can’t we give love, give love, give love, give love Give love, give love, give love, give love?
‘Cause love’s such an old-fashioned wordAnd love dares you to care for The people on the edge of the night And love dares you to change our way of Caring about ourselves This is our last dance This is our last dance This is ourselves
Under pressureUnder pressure Pressure