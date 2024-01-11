[gtranslate]
Bowie’s poignant and brilliant gem, ‘Under Pressure,’ is back on the charts

by Tammy Moir

Born from a spontaneous jam, the iconic classic ‘Under Pressure’ is back in the charts, hitting us with a message that still resonates

David Bowie, known for his groundbreaking musical contributions, has returned to the charts with the 1981 masterpiece in collaboration with Queen.

This isn’t just a nostalgic trip; it’s a celebration of Bowie’s enduring musical talent and the timeless appeal of the song. The track originated from an impromptu jam during the tense Cold War era, radiating raw and infectious energy.

Freddie Mercury’s operatic vocals blend with Bowie’s edgy delivery, painting a vivid picture of a world grappling with challenges. The lyrics, written decades ago, resonate powerfully today amid global pandemics, social unrest, and environmental concerns.

The recent resurgence of “Under Pressure” on the charts isn’t merely a post-holiday music revival. The interest sparked by the “Moonage Daydream” biopic has reignited curiosity in Bowie’s vast musical repertoire, while the authentic charm of “Under Pressure” continues to captivate new audiences. It’s more than a sonic marvel; it’s a cultural touchstone, reminding us that Bowie wasn’t just an artist but also an insightful observer of the human experience. The song offers comfort and reminds us that even in pressure, there’s beauty and resilience.

The song’s recent comeback in November 2023 with a remastered version in Queen’s 50th-anniversary box set is a testament to its enduring quality. Fans and critics alike celebrated its ability to connect across generations.

“Under Pressure” isn’t just a rock song; it’s a shared experience, a rallying cry for a world facing challenges. Its lyrics, Bowie’s voice, and Queen’s rhythmic mastery unite to create a sonic monument that transcends time and place.

Under Pressure Lyrics

Mm-noom-ba-dehDoom-boom-ba-behDoo-boo-boom-ba-beh-beh
Pressure pushin’ down on mePressin’ down on you, no man ask forUnder pressure that brings a building downSplits a family in two, puts people on streetsMm-ba-ba-beh, mm-ba-ba-behDee-day-da, ee-day-daThat’s okay
That’s the terror of knowing what this world is aboutWatchin’ some good friends screamin’, “Let me out”Pray tomorrow gets me higherPressure on people, people on streets
Da-da-da, mm-mmDa-da-da-ba-bumOkay
Chippin’ around, kick my brains ’round the floorThese are the days it never rains but it poursEe-doh-ba-buh, ee-da-ba-ba-bopMm-bo-bop, beh-lupPeople on streets, ee-da-dee-da-dayPeople on streets, ee-da-dee-da-dee-da-dee-da
It’s the terror of knowing what this world is aboutWatching some good friends screaming, “Let me out”Pray tomorrow gets me higher, higher, highPressure on people, people on streets
Turned away from it all like a blind manSat on the fence but it don’t workKeep comin’ up with love but it’s so slashed and tornWhy, why, why?LoveInsanity laughs under pressure we’re breaking
Can’t we give ourselves one more chance?Why can’t we give love that one more chance?Why can’t we give love, give love, give love, give loveGive love, give love, give love, give love?
‘Cause love’s such an old-fashioned wordAnd love dares you to care forThe people on the edge of the nightAnd love dares you to change our way ofCaring about ourselvesThis is our last danceThis is our last danceThis is ourselves
Under pressureUnder pressurePressure

