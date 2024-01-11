For those holding tickets to the cancelled Coastal Jam Festival, here are three options

Coastal Jam have taken the festival cancellation in ther stride and stepped up with three options for ticket holders

Coastal Jam founder Adam Metwally announced the regrettable cancellation of the 2024 festival on the Mornington Peninsula.

The reasons behind the decision, according to Metwally, stem from a blend of challenges encountered by the event’s organizing team.

In the candid video, Metwally openly acknowledged the tough realities, highlighting the impact of the cost of living crisis on ticket sales and the crowded landscape of boutique events.

With a nod to the struggles of running a small business in event promotion, he expressed the difficulty of navigating these challenges.

“It’s with a heavy heart that I announce the cancellation of our festival scheduled for January 13th this year. As a small business in event promotion, we’ve faced significantly greater challenges than usual, especially with the cost of living crisis impacting us all,” shared Metwally.

However, in a gesture of understanding, Coastal Jam and Metwally presented three options for existing ticket holders, offering a sweetner amongst the disappointing news:

Partial Refund and Event Access: Attend a downsized Portsea Hotel event on January 13th with a ticket partially refunded to $50. Credit for Future Events: Opt not to attend either event but leave the ticket as credit for a future festival, valid for any single-day event organized by Coastal Jam. Full Refund: For those who prefer not to attend any other events or keep the ticket as credit, Coastal Jam offers a straightforward full refund.

Adding a bit of relief to the situation, Coastal Jam teamed up with Circa Trax and OURFRIENDS to organize a backup event on the same date.

The OURFRIENDS DAY PARTY at Portsea Hotel, headlined by Sydney-based duo Set Mo, promises a laid-back atmosphere for those still eager to enjoy a day of great music against the stunning coastal backdrop. More info and tickets here.

Despite the cancellation, Coastal Jam and Metwally are working to maintain a connection with their community, providing options for ticket holders and emphasizing their commitment to delivering quality experiences in the future.