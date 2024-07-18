Meredith Music Festival 2024 Ballot Open: Your Shot at Tickets (Lineup TBA)

You’ve got to ask yourself one question; ‘Do I feel lucky?’ Well, do you punk? Enter Meredith Music Festival ballot and find out.

The Meredith Music Festival, celebrating its 32nd year, is opening its ticket ballot system.

This is your chance to bag tickets before they hit general sale, especially crucial since the festival typically sells out.

Here’s the deal:

A subscriber ballot system is in place. Existing subscribers have a chance in the First Round, which closes on August 12th, 10:32 PM AEST.

The Second Round is open until August 20th, 10:32 PM AEST. Anyone can sign up, new and existing subscribers alike.

You only need to enter once to be considered for both rounds.

If you win, you’ll receive a “Meredith Key” via email. This key allows you to purchase tickets in a separate sales channel within a 5-6 day window, bypassing the general sale rush.

After the first window passes, the Second Round ballot will be drawn.

After two Ballot rounds, if any tickets remain, they will go on sale on Wednesday 28 August at 11am AEST – no Meredith Key is required, but you’ll need to be Subscribed and logged in before 11am to have a chance.

Don’t miss out! Head over to the Meredith Music Festival website and sign up for the ballot.

This is your chance to experience the legendary Meredith vibes, even if the specific artists remain a mystery for now.