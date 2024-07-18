Join us as we obsessively pore over the lineup for this year’s anticipated sophomore edition of SXSW Sydney!

Grab your sharpies and circle some dates because you’re going to want to make the most out of this fresh SXSW Sydney Festival lineup announcement!

SXSW Sydney has curated the best of emerging talents this side of the equator, making it a total buzz of a place to be where you can immerse yourself in the up-and-coming talent pouring out of this part of the world.

Get to know the next wave and mark your calendars for as many acts as you can because SXSW Sydney is set to deliver an unforgettable experience, and you won’t want to miss out.

International Acts

Get ready to witness the magic of Grammy-nominated singer Jorja Smith (UK) as she brings her “Falling or Flying” tour to Sydney. Immerse yourself in the electrifying sounds of PYRA (Thailand) and the infectious grooves of Aysanabee (Canada)

Over 40 new Australian acts have been added to the mix, showcasing the diverse and flourishing music scene down under. Get ready to discover your next favorite band with artists like Brazen Barbie (VIC), Jamahl Yami (QLD), and Special Feelings (WA) taking over iconic Sydney venues.

Over 40 new additions to the lineup include (in alphabetical order)

A. Swayze & the Ghosts (TAS) – Anna Hamilton (USA) – Aysanabee (Canada) – Beckah Amani (QLD) – Beth and Blue (NSW) – BIRDEE 王煒 (NSW) – Brandn Shiraz (NZ) – Brazen Barbie (VIC) – Casual Healing (NZ) – CLEWS (NSW) – Dear Sunday (WA) – DIVEBAR YOUTH (SA) – Dugong Jr (VIC) – Friends Of Friends (QLD) – Gangsar (Indonesia) – Garage Sale (NSW) – Ila Barker (Canada) – Jamahl Yami (QLD) – Jerome Blazé (NSW) – Jess Moskaluke (CAN) – Kitschen Boy (VIC) – Late November (QLD) – Liminal (NSW) – Littlefingers (IDN) – Loose Content (NSW) – Mannequin Death Squad (VIC) – Noah Dillon (WA) – NPCEDE (VIC) – OFK (USA) – Overpass (UK) – PYRA (Thailand) – Rei (NZ) – Sarah Wolfe (NSW) – Special Feelings (WA) – Submerse (UK) – Sweet Boy (QLD) – TAB Family (WA) – The Tullamarines (SA) – Vetta Borne (NSW) – WIM (Thailand) – XUZZ (NZ)

These acts will be joining (in alphabetical order)

00_ (VIC) – 404 (South Korea) – 87dance (South Korea) – Alexander Flood (SA) – Andr (Taiwan) – Ayesha Madon (NSW) – BALTHVS (Colombia) – Brekky Boy (NSW) – Cap Carter (NSW) – Chase Woods (New Zealand) – Clara Benin (Philippines) – COLDWAVE (SA) – Darcie Haven (WA) – Daste. (QLD) – Death Of Heather (Thailand) – Dem Mob (SA) – DoloRRes (VIC) – Dualist Inquiry (India) – Ena Mori (Philippines) – Esha Tewari (NSW) – FACESOUL (United Kingdom) – FELONY. (QLD) – Full Flower Moon Band (VIC) – G.U.N. (NSW) – GODTET (NSW) – Gregor McMurray (NSW) – HighSchool (VIC) – I’mdifficult (Taiwan) – Ixaras (QLD) – Jeshi (United Kingdom) –J-MILLA &Yung Milla (NT) – Joan & The Giants (WA) – Joel Sunny (NSW) – Juice Webster (VIC) – Kara Chenoa (Indonesia) – Kayps (WA) – Maggie Tra (NSW) – MAMMOTH. (VIC) – Maina Doe (NSW) – Manfredo Lament (NSW) – Mali (India) – Mia June (WA) – Mincy (NSW) – Monica Karina (Indonesia) – Mulga Bore Hard Rock (NT) – Mzuki (VIC) – Nauti (New Zealand) – Nick Ward (NSW) – Off The Menu (South Korea) – Outlet Drift (Taiwan) – Phoebe Rings (New Zealand) – RINSE (VIC) – Rowena Wise (VIC) – Ruby Jackson (NSW) – SAHXL (NSW) – Scattered Purgatory (Taiwan) – smol fish (WA) – SSIVIVIV x LIVIGESH (South Korea) – The Buoys (NSW) – The Good Kids (NSW) – The Grogans (VIC) – The Moving Stills (NSW) – Tjaka (QLD) – Total Tommy (NSW) – TUSHAR (SA) – Twine (SA) – Voice Of Baceprot (Indonesia) – YenTing Lo (Taiwan)

Fuel Your Music Industry Knowledge at SXSW Sydney

Insights from the Top

While there’s a helluva lot of great music to catch, SXSW Sydney offers more than just tunes. Dive deep into the music industry with conference talks and panels featuring heavyweights like Lucy Dickins, Global Head of Touring at WME (UK), and Will Page, a highly respected music economist. Prepare to be enlightened by their insights and groundbreaking research.

Industry Mixers and Meetups

SXSW Sydney isn’t just about the music; it’s about connecting with like-minded individuals. Newly announced industry mixers and meetups like “Beatdapp presents: Indies Please” and “One of One presents: Women in Music meetup” provide a platform to forge connections and build your network.

Confirmed Speakers (in alphabetical order)

Amy Davidman (USA), Anuj Gupta (BookMyShow/Lollapalooza India), Dong Nguyen (Hot Panda Media, Vietnam), Lucy Dickins (Global Head of Contemporary Music, WME (UK)), Nikki Cox (Chief Marketing Officer, Red Bull Records), Peony Hirwani (Rolling Stone India), Rebecca Berman (SVP International, Concord Label Group), Priya Dewan (GLP Singapore), Sarah Deshita (Ismaya Group, Indonesia), Susan Heymann (COO, Frontier Touring), Shabz & TyTy (Desi Trill, UK), Skully Sullivan (ATC UK), Tej Brar (Nodwin Gaming, India) plus more to be announced.

Parties, Mixers, and Showcases (in alphabetical order

Brought to you by ADA, APRA-AMCOS, Blak Label, Canada House, Concord Music Group, Future Classic, Inertia & [PIAS], Meta, Rolling Stone, The Orchard, UNIFIED Music Group, Virgin Music, and Warner Music plus loads more to be announced.

Panels and Meetups (in alphabetical order)

Beatdapp presents Indies Please, One of One presents Women in Music meetup, RAC Arena presents Agents vs Promoters, Sounds Australia presents APAC Connect.

If you want to make the most out of what SXSW Sydney has to offer, Badges are Your Key

To access all the incredible music showcases, conference sessions, workshops, and parties, you’ll need a SXSW Sydney badge. Grab yours now and get ready to experience the future of music firsthand.

This is just a taste of the electrifying lineup SXSW Sydney 2024 has in store. Head over to their website for the complete list of announced acts, speakers, and events. Trust us, this is an event you won’t want to miss!