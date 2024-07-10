Joan & The Giants deliver a gut punch with new single Feels Like Heartache

Perth’s indie-pop outfit Joan & The Giants are back with a total mood of a track, proving 2024 is well and truly their year

Fresh off the back of high-octane singles ‘Good Times’ and ‘Born In The Wrong Time’ (which even snagged them a Song of the Year nod), the band haven’t wasted a moment, dropping their most vulnerable track yet, “Feels Like Heartache.”

This ain’t your typical Joan & The Giants track either. “Feels Like Heartache” strips things back, showcasing a haunting melody driven by spectral acoustics and layered vocals.

But don’t be fooled by the gentle beginnings – the song builds to a powerful crescendo, mirroring the emotional turmoil of a love on the rocks.

Lyrically, it’s a familiar ache. The track chronicles the bittersweet agony of a love that’s as addictive as it is destructive. Frontwoman Grace Newton-Wordsworth lays it bare: “This is the most deeply personal and honest song we’ve written,” she admits. “It’s about wanting someone you love more than anything, but knowing it’s bad for you.”

For those in the know, the song’s raw honesty hits even harder. Newton-Wordsworth and guitarist Aaron Birch have been writing music together (and let’s not forget, dating) for the past nine years.

While the band has been riding a wave of success in 2024, Birch reveals the song was born from a difficult time: “We wrote this in the midst of a storm, and it was a way for us to express the pain of letting go.”

“Feels Like Heartache” isn’t just a breakup ballad; it’s a cathartic soundscape, a gorgeous soundscape of shared grief. Joan & The Giants are laying it all on the line, and the result is sublime.

Catch Joan & The Giants live as they unveil “Feels Like Heartache” and more this Friday, July 12th – The Lady Hampshire, Sydney for Happy Mag’s NITH Finalists Party – which is FREE! Come early to avoid disappointment!

Upcoming Shows:



Saturday, July 13 – Yah Yah’s, Fitzroy |

Saturday, July 20 – Mojo’s, Perth Friday, July 12th – The Lady Hampshire, Sydney – NITH Finalists Party – Free show– Yah Yah’s, Fitzroy | Tickets – Mojo’s, Perth

Joan & The Giants Support Belinda Carlisle

The Decades Tour | Tickets

Wednesday, September 18 – Astor Theatre, WA September 18 – Astor Theatre,

Friday, September 20 – Palais Theatre, VIC

Saturday, September 21 – Palais Theatre, VIC

Tuesday, September 24 – Civic Theatre Newcastle, NSW

Friday, September 27 – Anita’s Theatre Thirroul, NSW

Sunday, September 29 – Enmore Theatre, NSW

Monday, September 30 – Enmore Theatre, NSW

Thursday, October 3 – Twin Towns, NSW

Saturday, October 5 – The Tivoli, QLD

Sunday, October 6 – The Tivoli, QLD