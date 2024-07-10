Bush Music Fund announce 2024 partners; Ripple Effect Band, Mulga Bore Hard Rock & James Range Band

Bush Music Fund has announced the recipients of this year’s financial grants supporting regional Indigenous artists

Bush Music Fund has just announced the three artists that they’ll be working alongside in 2024.

Ripple Effect Band, Mulga Bore Hard Rock and James Range Band are this years recipients, receiving financial assistance, personalised career development and music industry services over the next two years.

After securing a massive $60k in crowd funding over the past year, the fund will provide three tiers of financial assistance for recipients, including ‘new artist’, ‘emerging artist’, and ‘established artist’.

Each grant varies in amount from $10,000 to $30,000, to provide substantial and intentional support across areas of education, equipment, mentoring, touring, PR and management.

2024 Recipients

The first recipient, Ripple Effect Band, is an all-women’s band from Maningrida in Arnhem Land, Northern Territory.

As the first women from their community to play instruments and form a band, we can’t wait to see what these talented women have in store as this years ‘established artist’.

Next up is this year’s ’emerging artist’ is Mulga Bore Hard Rock, a six-piece teenage band of family members from their remote central Australian desert community.

Having opened for KISS on their Australian tour, we can’t wait to see what these young musicians have in store.

Finally, James Range Band are this years ‘new artist’. With stories to share about family, culture and community, the proud family band from the Pitjantjatjara community of Utju, will be working alongside Bush Music Fund for the next two years.

Bush Music Fund was created to provide pathways for First Nation musicians living in outer regional and remote Australia to pursue music.

The funds co-founder, Jack Parsons, created Bush Music Fund to empower remote communities, elevating their voices within the music space.

“The concept of Bush Music Fund grew from first hand experience seeing, hearing and meeting amazing bands from remote communities.”

“The gap between the services, infrastructure and opportunities afforded to musicians from or near to the city compared with musicians from remote and outer regional areas is significant.”

“Creating opportunities for artists from remote areas to work alongside them to overcome the barriers they face to the industry is a worthy cause and something that will benefit all of us.

If you’re interested in donating, your support will go directly to musicians from the heart of Australia.

Visit here for more info.