UnWrapped is back for 2024; full program revealed

Showcasing 14 groundbreaking works from some of Australia’s leading independent artists, UnWrapped is back for 2024

The Sydney Opera house has revealed their 2024 UnWrapped program in full, featuring 14 works on display over August and September later this year.

Exploring notions of identity, artistic ownership and concepts of time via a range of multidisciplinary mediums, this year’s program also includes 11 new commissions.

From film, music and installations to performance, and even choreography generated by AI, UnWrapped is an event you’ll want to see.

Co-curated by Sydney Opera House’s Head of Screen, Stuart Buchanan and former Director of Programming Fiona Winning, the series will showcase 14 works from over 20 independent Australian artists.

Launched back in 2018, UnWrapped is a bi-annual season for Australian performance works by independent artists in an internationally recognised platform to showcase their work.

To make it a bit easier, the team at Happy has put together your guide to UnWrapped 2024 below:

Class Act

28th – 31st August

Directed by Zoey Dawson, working class unfortunate Mish Grigor tells the story of a grotesque world of class and social mobility through an unexpected deconstruction of My Fair Lady.

AUTO-TUNE

4th – 7th September

An auto-tune opera set in the early 2000’s that follows protagonist Michael as he navigates his strange superpower – Michael can time-travel through out-tune. But when he makes the biggest mistake of his life, will his Auto-Tune superpower save him?

Shortwave

8th September

Shortwave is a playful showcase of new Sydney Opera House short film commissions from Australian interdisciplinary artists.

Tender

6th – 15th September

Tender is a multi-channel film work from CuriousWorks that seeks to challenge the stigmas, stereotypes, and trappings of “representation” of Western Sydney.

Plagiary

12th – 14th September

Plagiary is a thoughtful dance performance experiment that uses artificial intelligence as a choreographer.

New Mountain

15th September

New Mountain is a multi-channel video work performed in real time that explores our complex relationship with the environment, accompanied by a live soundtrack from Australian sound artists.

Each installation featured in UnWrapped only runs for a few days, so be sure to get in quick to grab your tickets before you miss out on some of Australia’s blooming independent artistry on display

Tickets are on sale now!