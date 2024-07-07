Jazz legend makes his long-awaited return to the Sydney Opera House

Mark your calendars for October 11-12, 2024, Grammy Award-winning icon Herbie Hancock will grace the Concert Hall

Herbie Hancock, the jazz-funk maestro and one of music’s most catalytic forces, is set to make a grand return to the Sydney Opera House.

“Returning to the Sydney Opera House again is a special experience that I’m so excited about. It’s a unique feeling to be on stage in such an iconic building on beautiful Sydney Harbour,” Hancock expressed with anticipation.

This comes four years after his last electrifying sold-out appearance at the iconic venue. Expect a career-spanning set that seamlessly blends new material with timeless favourites.

Hancock’s seven-decade career has seen him revolutionize jazz, fusion, funk, R&B, and electro. Emerging in the early 60s with the Miles Davis Quintet, Hancock soared to stardom with his genre-defining album, Head Hunters.

His trailblazing tracks like “Watermelon Man,” “Rockit,” and “Future Shock” remain benchmarks in musical innovation.

Sydney Opera House’s Head of Contemporary Music, Ben Marshall, shares the excitement: “A true icon of modern music transcending both genre and era, it’s an incredible honour to welcome the one and only Herbie Hancock back to the Opera House stage.

Few artists have come close to exerting the indelible influence Herbie Hancock has had on music – let alone on contemporary jazz – from performing with Chick Corea and Wayne Shorter to collaborating with Stevie Wonder and Kendrick Lamar.

Hancock’s place as a titan of the form is unassailable. Come hear him bring the House down, one more time.”

With 14 Grammy Awards, including Album of the Year for River: The Joni Letters, Hancock has consistently been at the forefront of musical evolution, cementing his legacy as a pioneer of jazz fusion.

Event Details:

Who: Herbie Hancock

Herbie Hancock When: Friday, 11 & Saturday, 12 October 2024

Friday, 11 & Saturday, 12 October 2024 Where: Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House

Concert Hall, Sydney Opera House Tickets: From $139 + booking fee // sydneyoperahouse.com // +61 2 9250 7777

Presale Information: