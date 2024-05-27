Review: AIR Takes Over the Sydney Opera House

AIR, you beautiful French electronic masters, thank you for reminding us all how freaking cool you are!

French electronic legends AIR took us on a journey through the cosmos, bathed in the coolest live show you’ve ever seen. It was a total sell-out, and let’s be honest, if you missed it, you messed up big time. But for those lucky enough to be there, we can all say one thing: merci, AIR!

AIR is basically French coolness personified, and they completely dominated the Sydney Opera House. These concerts were an Australian exclusive, and let me tell you, they were magnificent.

They celebrated the 20th anniversary of their iconic album, Moon Safari, playing the entire masterpiece live. Hearing classics like “Sexy Boy” and “All I Need” bounce around the Concert Hall was pure magic.

It’s hard to believe it’s been two decades since AIR took over the world with Moon Safari. The album is flawless, and honestly, we weren’t sure how they could possibly translate it into a live show. But translate it they did, and in the most stunning way.

Jean-Benoit Dunckel on keyboards and Nicolas Godin rocking everything from acoustic guitar to a banjo created a truly dynamic performance. Their signature chill French vibes added to the whole experience, alongside a hella charming drummer, who instilled a dash of humour to counterbalance the french chic of the whole night.

There was a lot of curiosity as to how they would cover the guest vocals on a few of their bigger tracks but as it turned out, these guys used vocoders to channel their inner robots, except for the hauntingly beautiful “Playground Love” (my personal fave, obvs), which remained gloriously instrumental.

AIR is one-of-a-kind. There’s nothing else quite like them. From the epic build-up of “Kelly Watch the Stars” to the smooth seduction of “Sexy Boy,” their music is spacey, sexy, and impossibly cool.

The encore was pure magic, ending the night where it all began – with the smooth groove of “La Femme d’Argent,” the opening track of Moon Safari.

Mind. Blown. This was, without a doubt, the highlight of VIVID. AIR, you beautiful French electronic masters, thank you for reminding us all how freaking cool you are!