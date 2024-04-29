Parks and Rec’s Amy Poehler is taking over The Sydney Opera House for VIVID

Calling all Leslie Knope fans (basically everyone) The one and only Amy Poehler is coming to Vivid Sydney!

The comedy queen herself will be gracing the stage at the Sydney Opera House for a special “In Conversation” with Zan Rowe on Monday, May 27th.

Get ready for an evening filled with laughs, insights, and maybe even a few inspirational quotes Amy Poehler style.

Before you get your Poehler power fix, catch an exclusive 30-minute sneak peek of Disney and Pixar’s highly anticipated “Inside Out 2.”

We’re talking a first look at how Joy, Sadness, Anger, Disgust, and Fear are navigating the emotional rollercoaster of life this time around.

Hilarious & Inspiring: Channel your inner Leslie Knope and get ready for an unforgettable night with Amy Poehler.

Exclusive Sneak Peek: Be among the first in Australia to see scenes from “Inside Out 2.”

Perfect Vivid Sydney Fit: The theme of “Inside Out 2” perfectly complements Vivid Sydney’s focus on “Humanity.”

Tickets are already on sale (from $49 to $129), so grab your best buds and head over here to grab yours before they’re gone! This is one event you won’t want to miss.

There will also be a special “Inside Out 2” light projection at Customs House to end the night on a high note.

Check out more VIVID goodness here.